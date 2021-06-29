Two in Three Indians Want To Stop Interfaith Marriages: Pew Survey

As many as two in three Indians are opposed to people marrying outside their faith, according to a survey by Pew Research Centre.

The survey titled 'Religion in India: Tolerance and Segregation' involved 29,999 face-to-face interviews, with respondents spread across 26 states and most of the major faiths in India.

According to the survey, 67 percent respondents said that it is very important to them that inter-faith marriages of women belonging to their community be stopped, 65 percent said the same about men from their community.

However, there are community-wise differences.