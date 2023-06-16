'Never Lost My Will': Blinded By Pellets, A Kashmiri Girl's Story of Resilience

At about 8 pm on the evening of 11 July 2016 – three days after the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani – Insha Mushtaq Lone, then 14, peered out of a window on the ground floor of her house in Sedow village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Fresh protests had broken out in her village that day.

But as soon as she looked out, she was hit by a round of pellets fired by government forces close to the window facing the street. She screamed and fell down, writhing in pain. Three of her front teeth broke. There was blood all over her face.