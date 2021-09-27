‘Everything Is Dark Now’, Say Kashmir's Female Pellet Victims

These five years have been very difficult and painful for me. After I was crippled and blinded in both eyes at the age of 33, everything changed in my life. My marriage ended and I had to separate from my husband. My child’s upbringing and education also suffered. I couldn’t take care of him as I did in the past. I live at my brother’s place now. When my kid goes out to play, I can’t keep track of him. Before my pellet injuries, I did all the work by myself and also had a private job to support my family. Now, I’m crippled and dependent on my brother, who takes care of my treatment expenses.

When I sit outside in the garden in the sun, my head throbs with pain. I have lost count of daily headaches. Sometimes the pain is such that I want to end my life. But then I look at my kid and think of who will take care of him after me.