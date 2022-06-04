I&B Min Orders Suspension of 'Shot' Body Spray Ad For 'Promoting Rape Culture'

The ad is facing severe backlash on social media.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has ordered the suspension of two advertisements by the brand Layer’r for their 'Shot' body spray, news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 4 June.
The ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the video from their platforms.
This comes after the company faced severe backlash from social media users for "promoting rape culture" in their ads.
Meanwhile, the advertisement regulatory body Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said that the ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code.
Adding that it is against public interest, ASCI said that it has taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.
One of the two advertisements shows four men at a supermarket where they spot the last remaining bottle of Layer’r Shot, after which they talk about who will take the last “shot”. However, the visual during this conversation is that of a woman, instead of the body spray.
A second advertisement shows a group of young men entering a room where another young man and woman were already present. They proceed to engage in a conversation where they made remarks with sexual innuendos.
(With inputs from ANI.)
