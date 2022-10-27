Infantry Day 2022: History & Significance, Why Is It Celebrated in India?

Infantry Day is observed annually on 27 October to commemorate and pay tribute to the brave Indian infantry soldiers who lost their lives while defending the country against Pakistani invaders. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day in India and to celebrate the day, the Indian Army has organised special bike rallies across all cardinal directions, including Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Wellington (Tamil Nadu), and Shillong (Meghalaya). The bike rallies will cover almost 3,100 kms in nine days and will reach New Delhi to celebrate the Infantry Day at the National War Memorial.

According to the Madras Regimental Center (MRC), all the teams in bike rallies will interact with NCC cadets, ESM, students, Local people, Veer Naris, and school students to increase the awareness about the importance and significance of the National Infantry Day.

Let's read about the history and significance of Infantry Day 2022.