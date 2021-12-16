'Sheena Bora Alive, Living in Kashmir', Indrani Mukerjea Writes to CBI: Reports

Sheena Bora was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani Mukerjea on 24 April 2012.
Jailed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her 25-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Sheena is alive and living in Kashmir.
As per the letter sent to the CBI, Indrani claims that a fellow inmate had met Sheena in Kashmir and has requested the agency to investigate the claim.
According to The Indian Express, Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Ranees Khan has confirmed that she wrote to the CBI, but added, "We have no details to what she wrote." Khan said that she will be moving a formal application before the trial court on 18 December. Indrani's bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court last month.
Indrani Mukerjea, 49, was arrested by the Khar police for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 15 August 2015 and has been lodged in Byculla women's jail since September 2015. Her husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested three months after her arrest on the charges of assisting Indrani in the murder but was granted bail last year.
The murder case was brought to light when Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun. During his interrogation, he revealed that he allegedly witnessed the murder. Investigators claimed that Mukerjea had strangulated Sheena in Bandra, Mumbai and had disposed off her body in neighbouring Raigad district. However, Mukerjea has refuted all the allegations.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
