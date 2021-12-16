'Sheena Bora Alive, Living in Kashmir', Indrani Mukerjea Writes to CBI: Reports

Jailed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her 25-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Sheena is alive and living in Kashmir.

As per the letter sent to the CBI, Indrani claims that a fellow inmate had met Sheena in Kashmir and has requested the agency to investigate the claim.

According to The Indian Express, Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Ranees Khan has confirmed that she wrote to the CBI, but added, "We have no details to what she wrote." Khan said that she will be moving a formal application before the trial court on 18 December. Indrani's bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court last month.