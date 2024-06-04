Even as BJP Wins Indore Lok Sabha Seat, Record Number of NOTA Votes Registered

Madhya Pradesh’s largest Lok Sabha constituency Indore on Tuesday, 4 June registered a staggering 2.18 lakh votes for NOTA (None of the Above), making it the runner-up in the elections after the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP's) Shankar Lalwani. Lalwani won the seat with 12.26 lakh votes.

The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) Sanjay Solanki stood third with 51,659 votes.