Indo-China Border Dispute | 9th Round of Talks on 24 Jan: Reports

Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday, 23 January, will hold the ninth round of talks aimed at resolving the border disputes in eastern Ladakh, ANI reported. The dialogue will reportedly be held in Moldo opposite the Chushul sector in India

The talks come after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an interview to Times Now, said that India will not withdraw troops until China does so.

“Reduction in the number of troops won't happen. India won't reduce troops deployment unless China initiates the process,” he told Times Now.

According to IANS, a Ministry of External Affairs representative is likely to be part of the dialogue.

The previous round of discussions were held on 6 November 2020.