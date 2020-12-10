Most Difficult Time for Indo-China Ties in 30 Yrs: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 10 December, said that China's violation of peace agreements and the "five differing reasons" for deploying large forces at the LAC has led to the “most difficult phase” in their relationship with India in last 30-40 years, reported PTI.
According to PTI, Jaishankar said that the relationship between the two countries was "very significantly damaged."
Talking about the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, the external affairs minister said the incident “completely changed national sentiment”.
Jaishankar added that the “very big issue” now is how to get the relationship back on track.
The inking of several pacts to maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC, resulted in broadening trade, travel and various other domains, he added.
“All of this was posited on the fact that while we were trying to solve the boundary question, we would maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas,” he said, adding there were incidents of arguments between patrols along the border “but you never had a major breach of understanding,” he said.
