DGCA Fines IndiGo Rs 5 Lakh for Not Letting Child With Disability Board Flight

A child with disability was reportedly mistreated by IndiGo airlines on 7 May, with the staff disallowing the child and his parents to board the plane, allegedly stating that he was a threat to other passengers' safety.

The matter came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post, describing the family's ordeal.

She also shared a video of the passengers engaged in a heated debate with the IndiGo staff.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a fellow passenger's account of the incident, which sought "strictest action" against the airlines.

Later, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta issued a statement about the incident and said, "We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience."

Further, the CEO said, "As a small token of appreciation, IndiGo would like to offer electric wheelchair for child barred from boarding flight."