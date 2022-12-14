16 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship Since 2011, 1.8 Lakh in 2022

As many as 16 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship since 2011, the Centre informed Lok Sabha on Friday, 9 December.

Out of this, 1.83 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in 2022 itself (till 31 October).

Here is the yearly list of Indians who gave up their citizenship since 2011:

2011: 122,819

2012: 120,923

2013: 131,405

2014: 129,328

2015: 131,489

2016: 141,603

2017: 133,049

2018: 134,561

2019: 144,017

2020: 85,256

2021: 163,370

2022: 183,741 (till 31 October)

Further, the United States (US) has overtaken the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the most favoured destination for Indians for employment.