90-Year-Old Indian Woman in Pakistan to Visit Her Ancestral Home After 75 Years

Reena Verma, being welcomed in Pakistan, by the members of the India-Pakistan heritage club.
(Photo: Reena Verma)
Reena Verma was only 15 years old when she left her childhood home 'Prem Nivas' in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. Her family sent her siblings and her to Solan in March 1947 – just months ahead of the partition.
On Sunday, 16 July, more than 75 years after she left her ancestral home, Reena crossed the Attari-Wagah border to return to revisit 'Prem Nivas.'
Reena Verma at the Wagah-Attari border.
Reena, also known as 'Toshi', attempted to visit Pakistan several times in the past. In 1965, almost two decades after she arrived in India, she wanted got a special India-Pakistan passport but did not take the trip due to personal reasons.
Earlier in 2022, she joined the India-Pakistan Heritage Club – a group on Facebook and posted about her desire to find her ancestral home.
She immediately applied for visa but was rejected in March 2022. But she did not lose hope. In May this year, the Pakistani High Commission issued a three-month visa to the 90-year-old after a video story of Reena, done by the Independent Urdu, went viral on social media.
Growing up, Reena was surrounded by a a mixture of cultures, music of Talat Mahmood, and lots of books. She shared her childhood with two brothers, four sisters, and friends from all religions.
But the partition changed a lot for families like Toshi's. While her siblings and her came to Solan in March 1947, her parents joined them in July.
"That is why I say that we did not face horrific conditions that many others did. But my studies were affected. I had finished my metric there. Therefore, at least I had finished school. However, in 1946 I did my metric and after that in 1956, I graduated from college,"
But despite everything that her family went through, her family had no hatred for anyone – because her family always maintained that never told her that "certain people were bad."
"When Pakistan was established, despite everything we went through as a family, I was told that people are not bad. Whatever situation comes you must handle it as it is,"
"I have the courage to travel all alone to Pakistan in this age, because the people there have shown me so much love. I genuinely feel like I am going back home."
