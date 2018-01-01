The Meaning of Safdar Hashmi: A Man Who Represented Secular India

At the very first performance, in Jhandapur village in the Industrial Area, a few minutes into the show, a political procession appeared from one side and wanted to pass through. We spoke to them, requested them to take another route and come back here a bit later. The play, we told them, would be over in about 20 minutes. They said ok and withdrew.

Only, they didn’t. They came back. Armed with iron rods and lathis.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, we were under attack.