2 Indian Students Injured in Road Accident Near Toronto Now Out of Danger

India's High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria said on Monday, 14 March, that the two Indian students who were injured in a road accident in Canada are now safe while another had a lucky escape.
Bisaria said that the two are still admitted in the hospital and that the Indian Embassy in Toronto is in touch with the family of the injured. Tweeting an update on the accident, he said,
Five Indian students were killed in a road accident that took place near Toronto on Saturday, 12 March. Two others were hospitalised after sustaining injuries.
According to reports, the passenger van in which the students were travelling had collided with a tractor trailer. The accident had reportedly happened at around 3:45 am on Saturday at the Ontario highway – Highway 401.
