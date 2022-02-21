Truckers’ Anti-Vaccine Protest Fizzles Out After Canada Police Reclaim Ottawa

Protesters from across Canada had come to the nation’s capital in Ottawa to demonstrate against vaccine mandates and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The streets of Canada’s capital – Ottawa – were finally quiet after the police got rid of the last big trucks, that were towed away on Sunday, 20 February, after a brutal police op ended a the protest against the COVID-19 health rules.
Jeff Lindley, a worker who lives and works downtown, said, "I'm very happy to have my city back…It's so much better today, calmer and quieter without the ominous presence of all the trucks and protesters," news agency AFP reported.
Meanwhile, a few protesters had stayed late into Saturday night, singing protest anthems and setting off fireworks outside a four-meter-high security fence surrounding the parliamentary precinct.
Police were seeing patrolling on early Sunday, restricting access to a 500-acre (200-hectare) downtown area.
The police said that 57 vehicles have been towed out of the city center so far. Meanwhile, for the first time in weeks, Ottawa residents were not awakened by the honking of the trucks that had become a part of the protests.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is facing a lawsuit from a civil liberties group and pushback from the opposition over the decision to use emergency powers to crack down on protesters.
The truckers protests began on 15 January, as a cry to end the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing over to the US, but soon escalated to a call to end the COVID restrictions in Canada. Former US President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk had supported the demands of the protestors.
Trudeau, however, called for a stop to the protests, remarking that the "individuals were trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our daily citizens lives".
While an Ontario court passed the orders to stop the continued honking by the trucks on the appeal of local residents, the noise could be heard even after the same, as per reports in The Guardian.
There are fears of similar agitations arising in other parts of Canada and the US in the coming days.
