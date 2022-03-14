Five Indian Students Killed in a Road Accident in Toronto

India's High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, on Monday, 14 March, said that five Indian students have been killed in a road accident that took place near Toronto on Saturday, 12 March. Two others have been hospitalised after suffering injuries.

"Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," Bisaria wrote in a tweet.