At Least 7 Indian Army Soldiers Dead in Vehicle Accident in Ladakh: Report

At least seven Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, and several others were injured in a vehicle accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday, 27 May, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
Efforts were on to ensure best medical care for the injured, including requisition of air efforts from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transfer those seriously injured.
