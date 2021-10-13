India Withdraws Additional COVID Curbs for Travellers From United Kingdom

The central government on Monday, 11 October, issued a fresh order withdrawing the revised guidelines that had mandated a 10-day quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.
(Photo: The Quint)
The new order, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, indicates that the guidelines for international travel declared by the government in February 2021 will now remain applicable for travellers from Britain.
The government order comes in the wake of the resolution of the conflict over travel guidelines that had emerged between the two countries.
The travel guidelines introduced by the Centre on 17 February will now remain applicable for travellers arriving in India from the UK.
"All international travellers coming/transiting from flights originating from United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East as described in the scope above should submit Self-Declaration Form (SDF) for COVID on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel and will be required to declare their travel history (of past 14 days)," the government advisory states.
The travellers will, however, not be required to observe quarantine.
As the United Kingdom relaxed border restrictions to allow foreign travellers into the country from 4 October, it said that Indians who have received both doses of Covishield will be considered 'unvaccinated' and will have to undergo a '10-day self-isolation'.
However, India had still not featured in the list of countries mentioned by the UK where vaccination from the relevant public health body would count as an individual being vaccinated. The Centre had termed the British policy as "discriminatory."
Last week, the UK had relaxed the restrictions.
Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India on Thursday, 7 October, said that Indians travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October will not be required to quarantine.
Soon after the resolution of the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday had held a telephonic conversation.
"They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development," a statement released by the prime minister's office said.
