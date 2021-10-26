2021 T20 World Cup: Kohli Played Brilliantly vs Pakistan, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar also praised Shaheen Afridi's bowling and shed light on how Virat was able to play the pacer.



"The way Shaheen Afridi was bowling, he was mixing it up quite well, he was angling the ball across the right hand and he was getting the ball to turn back in after pitching, not so much in the air because you don't get that much help in the UAE.



"That's why it was important for Kohli to try and step out so that he would be able to then negate the amount of swing that Shaheen Afridi was getting and that's how he was able to negotiate that and score runs off Shaheen Afridi."