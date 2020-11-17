India, US Lead as 2nd Phase of Malabar Military Exercise Begins

Second phase of the Malabar military exercise began on Tuesday, 17 November, with the participation of all four Quad alliance members – India, Australia, Japan and the US.

According to NDTV, the exercise began with the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the United States (US) Navy in the lead. Visuals shared by ANI showed INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz, along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships, carrying out the 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on Tuesday. The exercise will be underway till 20 November.

More Details

This is for the first time in years that all four members of the alliance are taking part in the event. The purpose of the exercise is to highlight enhanced convergence of views among the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues, and showcase their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order, reported IANS. Commander Vivek Madhwal reportedly told IANS:

“These exercises include cross-deck flying operations and advanced air defence exercises by MIG 29K fighters of Vikramaditya and F-18 fighters and E2C Hawkeye from Nimitz.”