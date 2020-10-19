Amid India-China Standoff, Australia to Join Malabar Exercise 2020

Australia’s inclusion marks a step forward for the Quad grouping, which is viewed as a check against China.

Australia is all set to be part of the upcoming Malabar naval exercise, expected to be held in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this year.

"As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday, 19 October.

Australia's inclusion comes amid the heightened tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.