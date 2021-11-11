India’s Terrible Roads: How To Build World-Class Network & Still Reach Net Zero

One of the keys to China’s economic renaissance over the past couple of decades is often overlooked. Namely, it has built a lot of roads.

China’s highways have more or less tripled from around 50,000 km in 2000 to around 1,60,000 km by the end of 2020. This means that in just two decades, China has added highways that are 20 percent longer than the entire United States (US) interstate highway system, and these make up about 40 percent of all roads in the country.