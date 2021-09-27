Bharat Bandh: Traffic Affected, Trains Delayed, Shutdown in Several States

Protesting against the Union government's three contentious agricultural laws, farmers across the country observed a Bharat Bandh from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday, 27 September. The farmers' unions have been demanding the scrapping of the three laws.

The police beefed up the security arrangements close to all the three border points between Delhi and Haryana – Tikri, Singhu, and Shambhu – where farmers have been protesting for the past 10 months.

On Monday, hundreds of protesting farmers blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra, and the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.