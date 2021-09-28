India Successfully Tests 'Akash Prime' Missile, Destroys Aerial Target

Akash Prime Missile.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@DRDO_India)
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday, 27 September, successfully tested a new version of the Akash Surface to Air missile ‘Akash Prime’ from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha's Chandipur at around 4:30 pm.
The new version is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency seeker for improved accuracy, the DRDO said in news release.
Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes.
Saying that the successful flight test proves the competence of DRDO in the design and development of world-class Missile systems, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) for the successful trials of Akash Prime Missile.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined