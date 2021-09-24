Defence Ministry, Airbus Ink Rs 22000 Crore Deal for 56 C-295 Transport Aircraft

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft.

Sixteen aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and 40 will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within ten years of signing of the contract.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.

All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. "The project will give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in manufacturing parts of the aircraft," the ministry had said.

This will provide a major boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (Self-Reliant India Campaign) as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into technology intensive and highly competitive aviation Industry.

The project will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports. A large number of detail parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of aero structure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.

The programme will act as a catalyst in employment generation in the aerospace ecosystem of the country and is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium skill employment opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector of India.