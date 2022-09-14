'Factually Incorrect, Unwarranted': India Slams OIC's Remarks on Kashmir in UN

"India on Wednesday, 14 September, slammed " factually incorrect and unwarranted references" to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Using its Right to Reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India also accused Pakistan of "peddling malicious propaganda" about the Union Territory and called on the country to "put its own house in order."

The 57-member OIC had on Tuesday alleged "illegal unilateral action to change the status of Kashmir" at a session of the UN body, and said that India was trying to make demographic changes in the Kashmir Valley.

In a separate statement, Pakistan had also alleged the "violation" of human rights and a "physical and digital iron curtain" in J&K.