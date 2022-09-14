'Factually Incorrect, Unwarranted': India Slams OIC's Remarks on Kashmir in UN

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
"India on Wednesday, 14 September, slammed " factually incorrect and unwarranted references" to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Using its Right to Reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India also accused Pakistan of "peddling malicious propaganda" about the Union Territory and called on the country to "put its own house in order."
The 57-member OIC had on Tuesday alleged "illegal unilateral action to change the status of Kashmir" at a session of the UN body, and said that India was trying to make demographic changes in the Kashmir Valley.
In a separate statement, Pakistan had also alleged the "violation" of human rights and a "physical and digital iron curtain" in J&K.
India also slammed Pakistan, saying that it had "one of the worst records" in ensuring the right to freedom of religion for its minorities.
It also claimed that extrajudicial abductions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and tortures were used in Pakistan as tools of state policy to target human rights defenders, political activists, students, and journalists and to crush dissent.
"People in regions such as Balochistan have suffered political and other repression and persecution for decades," India added.
On the third anniversary of the bifurcation of J&K in August this year, the OIC had accused India of "illegal unilateral action" and urged the global community to take steps to resolve the long-standing dispute through UN-sponsored resolutions.
In May, the OIC had also slammed the delimitation exercise being undertaken by India, alleging that it was a violation of the rights of J&K residents.
In response, New Delhi had said, "The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
