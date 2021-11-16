'Low Risk of COVID': US Issues 'Level One' Travel Health Advisory For India

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a 'Level One' COVID-19 advisory for US citizens travelling to India, indicating that the risk of catching and spreading the virus is significantly lower if one is fully vaccinated.

The notice read, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorised vaccine."

The CDC categorised Pakistan for level one travel too.

Meanwhile, as per the US State Department, India has been issued a level two notice for travel, citing crime and terrorism as the reason to exercise caution.

Further, the US State Department has advised travellers against visiting Jammu and Kashmir owing to civil unrest, terrorism and border tensions with bordering Pakistan.