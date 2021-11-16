India Reports 8,865 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in 287 Days

India on Tuesday, 16 November, saw its lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since the past 287 days. The country reported 8,865 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 34,456,401.

A total of 197 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,63,852.

India's active caseload stands at 1,30,793, which is the lowest in 525 days.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 11,971 people recovered from coronavirus during this period, taking the total recovery count to 3,38,61,756.

India's recovery rate is at 98.27 percent, which is highest since March 2020.

So far, the country has administered 112.97 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.