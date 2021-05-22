Not ‘Indian’/‘South African’: How Do We Name Coronavirus Variants?

The Indian government’s objection to the use of the term ‘Indian variant’ for the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) backing it up a few days back, has once again brought to the fore the issues surrounding the naming of diseases, viruses and their variants after geographical locations, and the potential for stigmatisation they may carry.

Before the usage of the term ‘Indian variant’, we’ve had the ‘South African variant’ (B.1.351) or the ‘UK variant (B.1.1.7) or the ‘Brazil variant’ (P.1). Prior to that, there have been references to the coronavirus as the ‘Chinese virus’ or ‘Wuhan virus’. Looking back at history would provide us with countless examples of countries/regions/communities being associated with diseases and viruses – from the Spanish Flu to the Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome to Ebola.

That associating a disease, virus or its variant with a country, geographical region or a community leads to stigmatisation and carries a risk of discrimination and hate crimes cannot be stressed enough. So what is the right way to go about referring to them? What systems have organisations like the WHO put in place? For virus variants – which have been receiving a great amount of attention lately – is there a way to shun the use of geographical names, and still not have complicated scientific names as the only alternative?