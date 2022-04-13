India To Maintain, Repair US Navy Ships: Joint Statement After 2+2 Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held on Monday, 11 April.
(Photo: Twitter/Dr S Jaishankar)
In a joint statement issued after the India-United States (US) 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held on Monday, 11 April, the two countries said that they had decided to explore possibilities of Indian shipyards not only maintaining ships of the American Navy, but repairing them as well.
"To further enhance defence industrial cooperation in the naval sector, both sides agreed to explore possibilities of utilising the Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance of ships of the US Maritime Sealift Command (MSC) to support mid-voyage repair of US Naval ships," the joint statement read, according to PTI.
The Indian delegation at the ministerial meet was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while the US delegation was led by their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DefenCe Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Meanwhile, Blinken said in a press briefing after the dialogue on Tuesday, 12 April, that Washington was monitoring the rise in "human rights abuses" in India.
"We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials," he said.
On the other hand, EAM Jaishankar said that the discussions between the two countries had concluded in a "productive and substantive" manner, and added that further challenges would be resolved constructively.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had also held a virtual conference with US President Joe Biden focused on the relationship between the two countries as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The prime minister added that not only had he appealed for peace between the two countries, but had also urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a dialogue with Ukraine to end the hostilities.
PM Modi further said that the news of the recent killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine's Bucha was very worrying.
"We condemned it immediately and have also demanded a fair probe. We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will lead to peace," the prime minister stated.
Biden, meanwhile, said that India and the US share a strong and growing major defence partnership.
"The majority of our partnership is a deep connection between our people and our shared values. Our friendship and our shared values," Biden said, as per a report by PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
