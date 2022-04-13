'Evidence is Mounting': Biden Accuses Russia of Committing Genocide in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden.
(Photo: Twitter/@POTUS)
United States President Joe Biden stated for the first time that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is tantamount to genocide on Tuesday, 12 April.
While speaking at an event in Iowa on fuel prices, Reuters reported the President as saying, "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to his American counterpart's comments with a tweet calling Biden's remarks "true words of a true leader."
Unlike Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have not described Russia's assault on Ukraine as genocide.
On the contrary, Sullivan had told reporters last week, "We have seen war crimes. We have not seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US State Department has formally used the term "genocide" to describe massacres in seven instances:
Bosnia
Rwanda
Iraq
Darfur
ISIS attacks on Yazidis
China
Myanmar
Genocide, accoding to the United Nations, constitutes "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."
(With inputs from Reuters)
