'Evidence is Mounting': Biden Accuses Russia of Committing Genocide in Ukraine

Unlike Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have not described Russia's assault on Ukraine as genocide.

On the contrary, Sullivan had told reporters last week, "We have seen war crimes. We have not seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide."

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US State Department has formally used the term "genocide" to describe massacres in seven instances:

Bosnia

Rwanda

Iraq

Darfur

ISIS attacks on Yazidis

China

Myanmar

Genocide, accoding to the United Nations, constitutes "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

(With inputs from Reuters)