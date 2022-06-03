‘India Perfectly Capable of Managing Relationship With China’: S Jaishankar

Image of EAM S Jaishankar and India-China flags used for representational purposes.
India has a difficult relationship with China but it is perfectly capable of managing it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, rejecting Europe's view that New Delhi's position on Ukraine could impact global support for it if its problems with Beijing increase.
In an interactive session at a conference in the Slovakian capital Bratislava, Jaishankar said that the "Chinese do not need a precedent somewhere else on how to engage us or not engage us or be difficult with us or not be difficult with us."
The strong comments by Jaishankar came amid persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tough position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as New Delhi may face a similar challenge from China in the future.
"In terms of the connection you are making, we have a difficult relationship with China and we are perfectly capable of managing it. If I get global understanding and support, obviously it is of help to me," Jaishankar said.
"But this idea that I do a transaction — I come in one conflict because it will help me in conflict two. That's not how the world works. A lot of our problems in China have nothing to do with Ukraine and have nothing to do with Russia. They are predated," he said.
“First of all, you are mischaracterising our position, for example when Bucha happened, we condemned Bucha and we actually asked for an investigation into Bucha," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made phone calls to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin on the crisis.