Talks with China Has No Link to ‘3rd Party’: India After 2+2 Meet

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 30 October, denied that China has delayed the next round of military talks in connection with the ongoing border dispute, due to the signing of Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and United States.

"Let me make it clear that there is no connection between this (India-China talks) and any 'extraneous issue'," the ministry spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said, reported NDTV.

This comes a day after China, in a statement, said that the "boundary question is a bilateral matter" and there was "no space" for a third party to intervention.