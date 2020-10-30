Talks with China Has No Link to ‘3rd Party’: India After 2+2 Meet

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 30 October, denied that China has delayed the next round of military talks in connection with the ongoing border dispute, due to the signing of Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and United States.
"Let me make it clear that there is no connection between this (India-China talks) and any 'extraneous issue'," the ministry spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said, reported NDTV.
This comes a day after China, in a statement, said that the "boundary question is a bilateral matter" and there was "no space" for a third party to intervention.
China was responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who, after signing the BECA deal, said that the US "will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty."
“We have maintained communications with the Chinese side with a view to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and restore full peace and tranquillity... As regards the next round of talks, we will let you know when we have further information to share,” NDTV quoted Srivastava.
The two countries reportedly also discussed their commitment to maintain “a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” during the ‘2+2 Dialogue.’
According to IANS, this is “in a direct challenge to China's expansionist moves in the South China Sea.”
“The ministers reiterated their commitment to maintaining a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on a rules-based international order, underpinned by ASEAN centrality, rule of law, sustainable and transparent infrastructure investment, freedom of navigation and overflight, mutual respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes.” Joint Statement, Shared by MEA
"The code of conduct in the South China Sea should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of any nation in accordance with international law,” the joint-statement further read.
(With inputs from NDTV)
