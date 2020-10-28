‘Inadequate’: Parl Panel Seeks Response from Twitter on Ladakh Row

“Showing Ladakh as part of China is against sovereignty of India & amounts to a criminal offence”: Meenakshi Lekhi.

A Parliamentary panel on data protection has sought a written explanation from top officials of Twitter, on purportedly showing Ladakh as part of China, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 28 October.

The Joint Committee on data protection questioned the social media firm on the issue and was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation regarding the same was inadequate, panel chief Meenakshi Lekhi told PTI.