'India Needs To Be Self-Reliant': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Independence Day

Bhagwat said the tricolour tells us how the country should be and how it will be when it becomes big in the world. "That country will not rule over others, it will spread love across the world and sacrifice for the interest of the world," he said.

In the coming times, till such a nation is built, people should not ask what the country and society gives them, but should think what they are giving to the country.

"You should leave this question and ask yourself what I am giving to my country and society. Amid our own progress, we should live our lives thinking about the progress of the country and society, this is what is needed," he said.