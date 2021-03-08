India is in the Endgame of COVID: Union Health Min Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that under his guidance, India has emerged a global leader on every front, and has converted adversity into opportunity.

He added that India cannot be safe from the pandemic in isolation, and it is important to curb COVID-19 vaccine nationalism, and equitable distribution is the need for the hour.

The health minister noted that PM Modi insisted that the vaccines “should be provided with no strings attached, and the countries without the vaccine supply should not be taken advantage of at the time of a global humanitarian crisis.”

India has supplied 5.51 crore COVID-19 vaccines to 62 different countries, stated Vardhan, as per the report.