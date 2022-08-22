India’s First Observatory To Monitor Space Activity To Come Up in Uttarakhand

India's first commercial space situational awareness (SSA) observatory, to track objects as small as 10 cm in size orbiting the earth, will be set up in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand by Digantara, a space sector start-up.

The SSA observatory will help India track any activity in space including that of space debris and military satellites hovering over the region.

Currently, the United States is a dominant player in monitoring space debris with observatories in multiple locations and commercial companies providing additional inputs from across the world.