Drugs Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Cr Seized in Gujarat in 5 Years: Cong on BJP 'Inaction'

The state of Gujarat is slated to go to polls at the end of this year.
Chairperson of the Congress’ social media operations, Supriya Shrinate, addressed the media and also demanded Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi's resignation for allegedly failing to nab the real culprits and curbing illegal trade in the state.
The Congress leader said:
Speaking at the press conference, Shrinate added, “Private ports like Mundra and Pipavav in Gujarat have become gateways to bring drugs into the country.”
She said, “I am told drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were caught between 2017 and 2022 in Gujarat. This figure is larger than Gujarat’s budget.”
She further asked why central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have not questioned the owners of these two private ports.
She said, “Did Modiji frame new guidelines for such ports to stop the import of drugs? If not, then why? This is a matter of national security and Congress will keep raising this issue.”
“If the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, it will investigate the illegal drugs business in the state through ED, CBI and other agencies,” she added.
Shrinate also launched a website highlighting the BJP’s failure in tackling the drug menace in Gujarat.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier during the day, had also attacked PM Modi over multiple drug hauls from Gujarat and asked for how long he would stay silent on the matter.
(With inputs from PTI.)
