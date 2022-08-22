Drugs Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Cr Seized in Gujarat in 5 Years: Cong on BJP 'Inaction'

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Drugs Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Cr Seized in Gujarat in 5 Years: Cong on BJP 'Inaction'

Congress on Monday claimed that in the last five years, drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been seized in Gujarat.
The Congress on Monday, 22 August, claimed that in the last five years, drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been seized in Gujarat.

(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Twitter/INCIndia)

The Congress on Monday, 22 August, claimed that in the last five years, drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been seized in Gujarat, and promised to get central agencies to probe such illegal businesses if the party comes to power in December.

The state of Gujarat is slated to go to polls at the end of this year.

Chairperson of the Congress’ social media operations, Supriya Shrinate, addressed the media and also demanded Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi's resignation for allegedly failing to nab the real culprits and curbing illegal trade in the state.

The Congress leader said:

“Four factories manufacturing synthetic drugs were busted in the last three months. This is happening right under the nose of Harsh Sanghavi, who is doing nothing to stop it. We believe he should resign on moral grounds. And if he does not, he should be sacked.”

Speaking at the press conference, Shrinate added, “Private ports like Mundra and Pipavav in Gujarat have become gateways to bring drugs into the country.”

She said, “I am told drugs worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were caught between 2017 and 2022 in Gujarat. This figure is larger than Gujarat’s budget.”

She further asked why central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have not questioned the owners of these two private ports.

Shrinate also pulled up the probe agencies for being silent and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the owners of the ports about the reason for drugs landing at their ports.

She said, “Did Modiji frame new guidelines for such ports to stop the import of drugs? If not, then why? This is a matter of national security and Congress will keep raising this issue.”

“If the Congress comes to power in Gujarat, it will investigate the illegal drugs business in the state through ED, CBI and other agencies,” she added.

Shrinate also launched a website highlighting the BJP’s failure in tackling the drug menace in Gujarat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier during the day, had also attacked PM Modi over multiple drug hauls from Gujarat and asked for how long he would stay silent on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI.)

