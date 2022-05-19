COVID-19: India Reports Rise in Infections With 2,364 New Cases and 10 Deaths

India reported an increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections, with 2,364 new cases, 2,582 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 19 May.

The total number of active cases is currently at 15,419, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.50 percent.

On Wednesday, India reported 1,829 cases and 33 deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,24,293.