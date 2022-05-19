COVID-19: India Reports Rise in Infections With 2,364 New Cases and 10 Deaths

Photo used for representation.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
India reported an increase in the number of new COVID-19 infections, with 2,364 new cases, 2,582 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, 19 May.
The total number of active cases is currently at 15,419, while the daily positivity rate is at 0.50 percent.
On Wednesday, India reported 1,829 cases and 33 deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 5,24,293.
Over 3.22 crore first dose vaccines have been administered for the age group 12-14 years.
The recovery rate is currently at 98.75 percent, with 2,582 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 4,25,89,841.
Delhi reported 532 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.
In Maharashtra's Thane district, with the addition of 31 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count has gone up to 7,09,441, an official said on Thursday.
