Wheat Shouldn't Go the Way of COVID Vaccines: India Calls Out West on Exports

India, on Wednesday, 18 May, called out the West, saying that food grains should not go the way of COVID-19 vaccines, and raised concern over hoarding and discrimination amid the increase in food prices.

India said the country's decision to restrict wheat exports would ensure that it could help those most in need.

"A number of low income societies are today confronted with the twin challenges of rising costs and difficulty in access to food grains. Even those like India, who have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices. It is clear that hoarding and speculation is at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said while speaking at the ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call to Action' on Wednesday, 18 May.

The meeting was chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken under the US presidency of the UN Security Council for May.