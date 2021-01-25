Minor Faceoff With Chinese Troops in Sikkim, Resolved: Indian Army

The Indian Army, in a statement on Monday, 25 January said there was a "minor faceoff” between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area of north Sikkim on 20 January and “the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols."
Earlier on Monday, reports said a clash had erupted between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Sikkim site last week, resulting in injuries on both sides.
Earlier, sources cited by news agency ANI had said the troops of the two sides were involved in a physical brawl last week along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
As per the reports, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had made an attempt to intrude, resulting in the clashes, leaving soldiers on both sides injured.
The situation is said to be under control at the moment.
The incident comes as the standoff between the two countries continues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. On Sunday, the two sides held the ninth round of military talks at the level of the Corps Commander, which reportedly went on for more than 15 hours.
Tensions between India and China peaked when troops of the two countries clashed at Galwan Valley, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead. Since then, several rounds of talks have been held at both the military and diplomatic levels, but there has been little progress in terms of breaking the deadlock.
(With inputs from ANI, India Today and The Economic Times.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 25 Jan 2021,11:15 AM IST