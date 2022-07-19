India, China Hold 16th Round of Talks; No Headway in Resolving Remaining Issues

India-China talks were held on Sunday, 17 July. Image used for representational purpose.
After a nearly 12-and-a-half-hour round of talks on Sunday, 17 July, India and China failed to reach any significant resolution regarding outstanding issues. However, the two countries agreed to continue the dialogue in order to arrive at a 'mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues' along LAC at the earliest.
Both sides held the 16th round of the Corps Commander-level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, to discuss the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC.
The meeting was followed by both sides releasing a joint statement on Monday, 18 July.
"Building on the progress made at the last meeting on 11th March 2022, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward looking manner," read the official press statement.
It further added that both the sides had a 'frank and in-depth exchange of views' complying with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.
"The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," it added.
"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it added.
In the talks, India strongly pressed for early disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in the region and demanded the restoration of the status quo ante of April 2020, as it was before the start of the military stand-off, PTI reported, quoting official sources.
The talks come amid tensions between the two nations, which have been ongoing since May 2020, when clashes erupted in the Pangong Lake area of Ladakh between Indian and Chinese armed forces.
Both India and China have each deployed around 50,000 to 60,000 troops in the border region amid the friction.
The 15th round of India-China military talks was held on 11 March 2022. It had failed to yield any significant outcome, reported news agency PTI.
The 16th round of military talks was held ten days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Bali.
(With inputs from PTI.)
