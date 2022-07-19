India, China Hold 16th Round of Talks; No Headway in Resolving Remaining Issues

After a nearly 12-and-a-half-hour round of talks on Sunday, 17 July, India and China failed to reach any significant resolution regarding outstanding issues. However, the two countries agreed to continue the dialogue in order to arrive at a 'mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues' along LAC at the earliest.

Both sides held the 16th round of the Corps Commander-level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, to discuss the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC.