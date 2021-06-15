New ‘Delta Plus’ COVID Variant Found: Should We Be Concerned?
What does a virus mutation mean? Is it more dangerous? All you need to know.
The Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 strain, was found to be the primary reason behind India’s dangerous second wave of the coronavirus. First found in India, the WHO has classified it as a variant of concern.
The Delta variant has now acquired the K417N spike mutation – to form the ‘Delta Plus’ or AY.1 variant.
What do we know about the mutation? Should we be worried?
What does a virus mutation mean?
- A mutation is a change in the genetic material, or the genome, of the virus.
- Mutations are quite normal and expected processes by which a strain takes on new variants.
- In most cases, mutations hardly have an impact on how the virus affects an individual.
- However, it is possible that the strain becomes more or less potent after mutating.
Where has the Delta Plus variant been observed?
- A recent Public Health England report says that 63 genomes of the Delta variant with the K417N mutation have been identified on the GISAID (a global science initiative that provides genomic data of influenza viruses), including six in India, as of 7 June, 2021.
- Thirty-six cases have been found in England.
- In two of these cases, more than 14 days had passed between the second dose of vaccination and the positive specimen, making them breakthrough infections.
What is its frequency in India?
As of now, its variant frequency is not much in India, tweeted Vinod Scaria, scientist at CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB) .
Do we need to be worried about this mutation?
Anurag Agarwal, CSIR-IGIB Director and pulmonologist, told news agency PTI that “There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now.”
He also said that fully vaccinated people will have to be tested against the variant to find out whether it shows significant escape from the immune response of the body.
Is the antibody cocktail effective against the new mutation?
- Evidence suggests that the K417N mutation shows resistance to Casirivimab and Imdevimab, the monoclonal antibodies that are part of Cipla and Roche’s antibody cocktail.
- The cocktail has recently received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India.
Does this mean that the mutation can cause more severe disease?
We do not know yet. Resistance to the antibody therapy does not indicate higher virulence or severity of the disease, immunologist Vineeta Bal told PTI.
The transmissibility of the virus will determine whether it spreads rapidly or not, she said.
Therefore, with regards to individuals catching the virus, she said it may not be a matter worth worrying about.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.