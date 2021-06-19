Delta Variant Becoming Globally Dominant: WHO Chief Scientist

Swaminathan made the statement while responding to a question about reports on the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac failing to prevent hospitalisation among healthcare workers in Indonesia as the jab had “limited efficacy” against the delta variant.

Swaminathan said the health body needs more data from well-conducted studies on the efficacy of vaccines used in different countries against the various strains that have emerged. She said that the WHO has a special expert group to track the effectiveness of the vaccines against different variants.