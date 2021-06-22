India Reports 42,640 Fresh COVID-19 Cases & 1,167 Deaths in 24 Hrs

(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
India on Tuesday, 22 June, reported 42,640 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,99,77,861. The death toll increased by 1,167 to 3,89,302.
The administration of US President Joe Biden on Monday announced its plan for the next tranche of 55 million COVID vaccine doses it plans to send to countries in need.
The donation will complete Washington's initial pledge of 80 million doses from its own vaccine supply, made ahead of a vow to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for low- and middle-income nations.
Meanwhile, BJP national President JP Nadda said India will have 257 crore COVID vaccine doses by December to take up double dose vaccination of people in full swing.
The Subject Expert Committee will meet on Tuesday to review the Phase 3 data of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, government sources told ANI.
The active cases in the country stand at 6,62,521, while 2,89,26,038 people have been discharged so far.
The White House on Monday introduced plans to share 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world.
Among the 55 million doses, around 41 million will be shared through COVAX, including approximately 14 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 16 million for Asia, and approximately 10 million for Africa, according to a White House statement.
Nearly 86 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, on Day 1 of the Centre's new vaccination policy roll out.
Data on government's CoWin website showed a total of 85,96,807 vaccine shots were administered on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday's record-breaking vaccination numbers are "gladdening".
Published: 22 Jun 2021,09:48 AM IST