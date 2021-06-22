India Reports 42,640 Fresh COVID-19 Cases & 1,167 Deaths in 24 Hrs

India on Tuesday, 22 June, reported 42,640 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,99,77,861. The death toll increased by 1,167 to 3,89,302.

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Monday announced its plan for the next tranche of 55 million COVID vaccine doses it plans to send to countries in need.

The donation will complete Washington's initial pledge of 80 million doses from its own vaccine supply, made ahead of a vow to buy 500 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for low- and middle-income nations.

Meanwhile, BJP national President JP Nadda said India will have 257 crore COVID vaccine doses by December to take up double dose vaccination of people in full swing.