India Announces $200,000 Relief to Tsunami-Struck Tonga

The statement added, “India extends deep sympathy to the government and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga for the damage and destruction caused by this unprecedented disaster.”

According to the Tonga Geological Services, a massive underwater volcano erupted on Friday with plumes reaching more than 19 km above sea level. Satellite images of the eruption show a large volume of ash, steam, and gas forming a mushroom cloud over the isle.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), on 16 January, had said that the threat had reduced, but had advised coastal areas to be on alert for strong currents.