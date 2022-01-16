UN Ready To Assist Tonga After Volcano Eruption, Tsunami

"The UN offices in the Pacific are closely monitoring the situation and are on standby to provide support if requested. The Secretary-General is grateful to countries that have already offered their support," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.



According to the Tonga Geological Services, a massive underwater volcano erupted on Friday with plumes reaching more than 19 km above sea level.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) on 16 January said that the threat has reduced but has advised coastal areas to be on alert for strong currents.



Satellite images of the eruption show a large volume of ash, steam and gas forming a mushroom over the isle. A cloud of ash and steam reached about 241 km across. There was no immediate report of injuries or damage due to the nation's current lack of connectivity.