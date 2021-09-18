'A Political Party Got Fever' Seeing India Set COVID Vaccinations World Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was an “emotional” day for him.
India hit another milestone on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by administering a record 2.5 crore shots over the course of the day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party planned the massive vaccination drive as birthday gift for Modi, who turned 71 and also to commemorate the completion of 20 years in public office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also took a dig at the opposition party, without naming it saying sometimes beneficiaries get side effects after taking the Covid-19 vaccine, “but after 2.5 crore people were inoculated yesterday, at 12 am last night, a political party experienced fever.”
"Every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19," he tweeted.
The one crore mark was achieved by 1.30pm on Friday and the 2 crore mark was reached by 5pm.
Modi hailed it as "a feat not even the most powerful nations have achieved."
“We saw how the nation kept looking at CoWIN dashboard yesterday. Over 15 lakh vaccinations per hour, over 26,000 vaccinations every minute, and over 425 people were administered vaccines each second yesterday,” Modi said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Regional Office congratulated India for reaching the milestone. "Congratulations India for yet another milestone!" it tweeted.
Over 17 lakh doses were administered per hour while the number of doses administered per minute was 28,000 and 466 doses were administered per second.
Karnataka topped the vaccination drive on Friday by administering 26.92 lakh doses till 9pm, followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, took to Twitter to comment on the pictures shared by those who got vaccinated and thanked them for spreading awareness.
Over 63% of the estimated adult population has received its first dose while 21% are fully vaccinated in the country.
PM Modi, in a virtual interaction with healthcare workers and beneficiaries in Goa, appreciated the efforts of the healthcare workers who have been working relentlessly since the last year in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
He applauded Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in accomplishing 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose of Covid vaccines in the state.
“Goa is playing important role in the success of the world’s largest and fastest vaccination drive – Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine. In the past few months, Goa fought bravely against heavy rainfall, cyclone and flood, under the leadership of Sawant,” he said.
