'A Political Party Got Fever' Seeing India Set COVID Vaccinations World Record

India hit another milestone on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by administering a record 2.5 crore shots over the course of the day. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party planned the massive vaccination drive as birthday gift for Modi, who turned 71 and also to commemorate the completion of 20 years in public office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also took a dig at the opposition party, without naming it saying sometimes beneficiaries get side effects after taking the Covid-19 vaccine, “but after 2.5 crore people were inoculated yesterday, at 12 am last night, a political party experienced fever.”