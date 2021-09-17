Secularism, COVID Handling: Modi's Feature on TIME's List a Darker Shade of Grey

"Pushing India away from secularism, mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, eroding the rights of India's Muslims..." - TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People 2021 list is here and the mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the list for the fifth time is now in a darker shade of grey.

Journalist Fareed Zakaria, who penned Modi's feature, has gone from calling him a 'charismatic leader' in 2014 when he first appeared on the list, to now a leader who has "pushed the country away from secularism and toward Hindu nationalism.”