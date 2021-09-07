‘Light of Appreciation’: US Nurse Makes Chandelier Using COVID-19 Vaccine Vials

Laura Weiss, a Boulder County Public Health Nurse, in an attempt to bring light in a world of darkness, transformed empty COVID-19 vaccine vials into a beautiful chandelier.

The pandemic has turned out to be the most stressful time for all healthcare workers and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to protect and save the lives of people suffering from COVID-19. Being a nurse, Laura has herself witnessed how the pandemic took a huge toll on their mental health. As a gesture of gratitude towards all those who have been working day and night to keep people alive, she decided to name the chandelier ‘Light of Appreciation’.

