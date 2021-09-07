‘Light of Appreciation’: US Nurse Makes Chandelier Using COVID-19 Vaccine Vials

A chandelier made using empty COVID-19 vaccine vials.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Boulder County Public Health)
Laura Weiss, a Boulder County Public Health Nurse, in an attempt to bring light in a world of darkness, transformed empty COVID-19 vaccine vials into a beautiful chandelier.
The pandemic has turned out to be the most stressful time for all healthcare workers and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to protect and save the lives of people suffering from COVID-19. Being a nurse, Laura has herself witnessed how the pandemic took a huge toll on their mental health. As a gesture of gratitude towards all those who have been working day and night to keep people alive, she decided to name the chandelier ‘Light of Appreciation’.
Empty vaccine vials transformed into a chandelier.
She told CNN that she was a retired nurse when Boulder County Public Health asked for her help in the vaccination process. "I had noticed all these hundreds and hundreds of empty vaccine vials that were otherwise going to be wasted, and I thought they were just really beautiful and wanted to do something significant and meaningful with them," she said.
On Wednesday, the official Facebook page of Boulder County Public Health posted eye-catching photos of the gorgeous piece of art that left people mesmerized and appreciated Laure Weiss for her creation. Take a look at the post:
The pictures have gained a lot of appreciation, and rightly so! No tribute in the world will be enough to mark the efforts of healthcare workers worldwide, but these efforts are fabulous nonetheless.
